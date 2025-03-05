Discount Store Operator Trial to Acquire Seiyu

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Trial Holdings Inc., a discount store operator based in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region, said Wednesday that it will acquire Japanese supermarket operator Seiyu Co.

Trial plans to buy all of Seiyu's outstanding shares from current owners, including U.S. investment fund KKR, for 380 billion yen in July to make the firm a wholly owned subsidiary.

Trial and Seiyu are set to hold a press conference in Tokyo later Wednesday to explain the latest takeover deal.

Seiyu became a fully owned subsidiary of U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc. in 2008. In 2021, KKR acquired a 65 pct stake in Seiyu from Walmart, while what is now Rakuten Group Inc. of Japan acquired a 20 pct stake.

In 2023, Rakuten Group sold all of its Seiyu shares to KKR, increasing KKR's stake to 85 pct. Walmart owns the remaining 15 pct.

