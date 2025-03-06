Women in Japan Calling for Clothes with Pockets

Newsfrom Japan

By Seiji Koyama

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--A movement calling for women's clothing to include pockets is gaining traction in Japan, prompting a change in the apparel industry.

Many women's jackets, pants and skirts either lack pockets or have only shallow pockets, leading to criticism among Japanese women that such clothing is inconvenient for work as there is nowhere to keep business cards.

Corporate employee Ayako Urasawa, 37, bought a jacket three years ago when she got a job.

She found the pocketless jacket to be annoying, as she had to put her business cards and handkerchief in her bag. But she decided to put up with the inconvenience as she thought that it was the norm for women's clothes not to have pockets.

