Ishiba, Italy's President Reaffirm Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Italian President Sergio Mattarella agreed Wednesday that their countries will work together to support Ukraine and sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

At their meeting in Tokyo, Ishiba and Mattarella also shared the view that the security of the Euro-Atlantic area and the that of the Indo-Pacific region are inseparable.

Regarding the situation in East Asia, the two agreed to cooperate in responding to China's hegemonic moves and North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

"Close cooperation between the two countries is becoming increasingly important," Ishiba said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Mattarella said that he hopes a fair peace will be achieved in Ukraine in accordance with the charter of the United Nations.

