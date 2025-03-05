Jiji Press, Yomiuri Journalists Selected for Vaughn-Uyeda Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Vaughn-Uyeda Memorial International Journalistic Prize for fiscal 2024 will be awarded to journalists from Jiji Press and the Yomiuri Shimbun daily, the Japan Press Research Institute said Wednesday.

The two winners are Ryota Dei, 47, of Jiji Press and Yumiko Kurashige, 42, of the Yomiuri Shimbun. The award ceremony will be held in Tokyo on March 21.

The prize is awarded to journalists who contribute to the promotion of international understanding through international reporting.

The selection committee recognized Dei for his in-depth reporting on the intensifying struggle for hegemony, competition for natural resources and global warming.

Dei described the “divisions” in the Arctic Circle resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by visiting the Norwegian territory of Svalbard and other places in May and June 2024 and interviewing senior government officials and residents of countries concerned.

