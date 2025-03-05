Japan Oct.-Dec. Growth Seen Unchanged at 0.7 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's October-December gross domestic product growth in the government's upcoming revised report is expected to be unchanged from the preliminary reading of 0.7 pct, or an annualized 2.8 pct, according to 10 private think tanks.

The Cabinet Office is scheduled to release the revised report on Tuesday.

By category, the think tanks' projections for growth in corporate capital spending averaged 0.3 pct, down from 0.5 pct in the preliminary report, reflecting the latest corporate activity survey results. They forecast a 0.5 pct decline in public investment, weaker than the 0.3 pct fall.

Kazutaka Maeda, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute Inc., said that the Japanese economy is expected to remain on a moderate recovery path, while referring to uncertain factors including U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

