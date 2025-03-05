Ishiba Vows to Work Closely with U.S. over Forex

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan will work closely with the United States, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week accused Tokyo of devaluing the yen.

Referring to the remark by Trump, Ishiba said at a parliamentary committee meeting, "I don't think that it's urgently necessary" to ask the president what he meant.

Ishiba also said, "it is not that there have never been discrepancies between what (Trump) said yesterday and today," suggesting that he would always coordinate with the president.

The prime minister has explained that Japanese and U.S. finance chiefs will discuss foreign exchange issues.

At a parliamentary committee meeting Wednesday, Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said, "Japan does not adopt a policy of guiding its currency lower and this is clear from currency market interventions Japan conducted last year" to curb the yen's depreciation.

