Not Every BOJ Meeting Will See Rate Hike: Deputy Gov.

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan will not necessarily raise its policy interest rate at every future policy-setting meeting, Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday.

"We are not at a pace to raise rates every time," Uchida said at a press conference in the central Japan city of Shizuoka. "We can consider whether to conduct another hike while monitoring how the economy and prices react (to higher rates)," he added.

On how far the policy rate will be raised, Uchida said: "I'm not sure at this point. I think we will know it eventually while raising rates."

Regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies, including tariffs, Uchida said that the BOJ will closely watch their impact on corporate and household sentiment around the world. He suggested that the BOJ will update its domestic economic and price outlook after assessing the Trump's policies.

The deputy governor also said that this year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations are expected to produce solid wage increases, similar to last year.

