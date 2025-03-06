Taiwan to Fully Lift Ban on Beef Imports from Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan’s food sanitation authorities plan to fully lift a ban on beef imports from Japan, according to Taiwan’s official Central News Agency.

Under the plan disclosed Tuesday, restriction-free imports of Japanese beef will start in 60 days at the earliest.

Taiwan banned imports of Japanese beef in 2001 in response to the discovery of cattle infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE, in Japan.

In 2017, Taiwan partially lifted the ban and resumed imports of beef from cattle aged 30 months or younger.

According to statistics from Japan’s agriculture ministry, the country’s beef exports in 2023 totaled about 57 billion yen. Of the amount, exports to Taiwan accounted for the largest portion at 17 pct.

