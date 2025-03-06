Japanese Students Call for Nuke Abolition in New York

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 5 (Jiji Press)--A group of high school students from Japan called for the abolition of nuclear weapons Wednesday in New York, where a meeting of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is underway.

"Let's take a step forward together toward the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons and realizing a peaceful world," Mayu Kobayashi, one of the so-called student peace ambassadors, said at a gathering near the U.N. headquarters.

Kobayashi, a 17-year-old second-year student at Nagasaki Nishi High School, stated that over 210,000 people were killed instantly by the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

"I believe that peace is not something to be taken for granted, but something we must continuously protect," she stressed.

Among other participants was Jiro Hamasumi, 79, assistant secretary-general of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, which won the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

