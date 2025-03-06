Explosion Kills Worker at Toyota Affiliate's Plant in Aichi

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 6 (Jiji Press)--An explosion occurred at a plant of Chuo Spring Co., a Toyota Motor Corp. affiliate, in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, killing a 40-year-old male worker, according to local fire officials and other sources.

In addition, a 44-year-old employee suffered a slight injury to his right ear in the explosion of a dust collector in the plant. The Aichi prefectural police department is investigating the accident.

Chuo Spring, in which Toyota has a major stake, manufactures springs for vehicles. According to the company, after the explosion at the No. 3 facility of the plant in the city of Toyota, it suspended two production lines at the No. 3 facility. The plant has a total of seven lines. It has not been decided when the two lines will be resumed.

At the same plant, an explosion and a fire occurred in October 2023, injuring two workers. The accident affected Toyota's parts procurement, with a total of 13 lines at eight plants suspended. It took 10 days for normal operations to resume.

In the wake of the latest accident, Chuo Spring apologized to the victim's family and its clients, and said that it will restart operations after completing the investigation and confirming safety.

