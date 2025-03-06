Japan Strives to Keep U.S. Engaged with Ukraine War: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will do its best to keep the United States engaged with the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday.

"I don't think the war will end without the involvement of the United States," Ishiba said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of the Councillors. He added that the Japanese government "will work as hard as it can" to maintain the U.S. involvement.

Ishiba emphasized that the Group of Seven major countries must unite to try to end the war quickly.

