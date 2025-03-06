Japan Actress Mana Ashida Named UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Development Program said Thursday it has picked Japanese actress Mana Ashida as domestic goodwill ambassador, a post newly set up by the organization to focus on efforts in the Asian nation.

At a press conference in Tokyo the same day, Ashida, 20, said, "I hope to work so that we can lead a sustainable and bright future."

She will be in charge of promotional activities in Japan mainly related to the fight against climate change and other environmental challenges.

"There are many people around the world who come up with ideas on and are studying climate issues," she said. "I hope that sending out messages while learning from such people will lead to efforts transcending borders and generations."

The U.N. body tackles various global issues such as poverty and social disparities.

