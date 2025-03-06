Kawasaki Man Arrested for Alleged Murder in 2003

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a man in his 40s in the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Thursday for allegedly murdering another man in 2003.

The arrest came after a skeletonized body was found in a bamboo forest in the city in 2010.

The suspect, Yoshiyuki Sakai, 46, was arrested on suspicion of murdering Toshiaki Seino, then 26, in or near Kawasaki around Oct. 31, 2003. He has denied the allegation, according to police sources.

Sakai and Seino had worked at the same alcoholic beverage store, but Sakai quit the store a few months before the alleged murder, the sources said.

Seino worked until the day before the incident, but then went missing, and his father filed a missing person report with the police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]