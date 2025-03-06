JFA Chief Disappointed by 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup Snub

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said Thursday that FIFA's decision to only accept applications to host the 2031 Women's World Cup from member countries in Africa, North America, Central America and the Caribbean was extremely disappointing.

Japan had been aiming to host the 2031 event.

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, has also limited the bids to host the 2035 Women's World Cup to countries in Africa and Europe.

As Brazil is slated to host the 2027 tournament, Asian nations will likely have to wait until the 2039 event at the earliest to host a women's World Cup.

In his statement, Miyamoto said that he still plans to aim to increase the number of women playing soccer and improve the sport's quality in Japan, regardless of the latest FIFA decision.

