CDP May Field Renho in Upper House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is considering fielding former House of Councillors lawmaker Renho, 57, for a proportional representation seat in this summer's election for the Upper House, CDP sources said Thursday.

The CDP apparently aims to use Renho's high name recognition to increase the number of votes for the party under the proportional representation system.

Renho automatically lost her Upper House seat when she ran in last July's gubernatorial election in Tokyo. However, she came in third in the gubernatorial election.

After losing the election, she said on social media, "I'm no longer thinking about (running in) a national election."

