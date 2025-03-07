Japan Has Duty to Provide Military Bases for U.S.: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made counterarguments Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump complained about the Japan-U.S. security treaty unilaterally requiring the United States to defend Japan.

"Japan is also obliged to provide facilities and areas" to the U.S. forces stationed in the country, Ishiba said during a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

"It is not a unilateral relationship that simply demands the United States protect Japan ... It is very significant that Japan has a duty to provide bases," Ishiba went on to say.

As for the view expressed by some U.S. officials that Japan should increase its defense outlays to account for around 3 pct of its gross domestic product, the prime minister stressed that it is Japan that decides the amount it spends on defense.

On the economic front, Ishiba voiced concern over the possibility of the so-called Trump tariffs significantly affecting the global economy and the multilateral trade regime.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]