Japan PM Eager to Form Security Framework with Australia, N.Z.

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday expressed his eagerness to establish a security framework for the Pacific region with Australia and New Zealand.

"I think cooperation among naval forces can be realized in the future," Ishiba told the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japans parliament.

Cooperation can be considered in the field of maritime security first before Japan examines a possible alliance with Australia and New Zealand also including the United States, Ishiba said.

Such moves will encourage U.S. engagement in the Pacific region, he added.

