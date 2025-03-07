4th Japan High Court Finds Same-Sex Marriage Denial Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese high court ruled Friday that law provisions that do not allow same-sax marriage violate Paragraph 1 of Article 14 of the Constitution, which stipulates equality under the law.

The provisions of the Civil Code and family registration law provide a discriminatory legal treatment based on sexual orientation that lacks a rational basis, Nobuhiro Katada, presiding judge at Nagoya High Court in Aichi Prefecture, said.

The judge rejected a demand by the plaintiffs, a same-sex couple in the central Japan prefecture, that the Japanese government pay 1 million yen in compensation to each of them.

It was the fourth high court ruling on similar lawsuits filed in five district courts in the country, and followed rulings made by Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka high courts.

The three previous rulings determined that the law provisions are unconstitutional in light of equality under the law as well as Paragraph 2 of Article 24 of the Constitution, which prescribes the enactment of laws specifying marriage based on individual dignity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]