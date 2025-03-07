Trump Unhappy about Japan-U.S. Security Treaty
Newsfrom JapanWorld
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Washington, March 6 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump voiced fresh dissatisfaction with the Japan-U.S. security treaty Thursday.
"We have to protect Japan, but under no circumstances do they have to protect us," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Japan makes a "fortune with us economically" through the alliance, he maintained.
He made the remarks while discussing the U.S. relationship with NATO members.
"I love Japan. We have a great relationship with Japan," Trump stated.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]