Trump Unhappy about Japan-U.S. Security Treaty

Washington, March 6 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump voiced fresh dissatisfaction with the Japan-U.S. security treaty Thursday.

"We have to protect Japan, but under no circumstances do they have to protect us," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Japan makes a "fortune with us economically" through the alliance, he maintained.

He made the remarks while discussing the U.S. relationship with NATO members.

"I love Japan. We have a great relationship with Japan," Trump stated.

