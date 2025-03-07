IMF Advises BOJ to Raise Interest Rates Gradually

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 6 (Jiji Press)--An International Monetary Fund official said Thursday that the Bank of Japan should raise interest rates gradually, based on incoming economic data.

"We have been supportive of the Bank of Japan's recent monetary policy decisions," Julie Kozack, director of the IMF's Communications Department, told a regular news conference.

But given risks around inflation, "our assessment has been that further hikes in the policy interest rate should continue to be data dependent, and they should proceed at a gradual pace over time," she added.

Regarding Japan's currency policy, Kozack said that the country's authorities "have affirmed their commitment to a flexible exchange rate regime."

At a press conference Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump alleged that Japan and China are weakening their currencies and mentioned the possibility of imposing tariffs for that.

