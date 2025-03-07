Japan Govt OKs Bill to Create Database of Civil Court Rulings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to create a database that would store all rulings in civil lawsuits in digital form, hoping to put it into service by summer 2027.

The database would make it easier to conduct comprehensive and statistical analysis of rulings issued in civil cases so that disputes could be solved and prevented.

The government aims to win approval of the bill from the Diet, the country's parliament, during the current session ending in June.

About 200,000 civil rulings are given each year across Japan, but only less than 10 pct are disclosed through private-sector databases or other ways.

The government decided to build the comprehensive database as the revised Code of Civil Procedure, under which civil trial procedures will be fully digitalized, is set to take effect in 2026.

