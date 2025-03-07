Japan Govt Adopts Bill to Boost Crackdown on Malicious Host Clubs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday a bill aimed at regulating debt-collection activities by malicious host clubs.

Host clubs are bars that provide "hosts," or male drinking companions, for female customers.

The bill to revise the law regulating adult entertainment and amusement businesses also calls for introducing penalties for hosts who advise their clients to engage in prostitution to repay debts to host clubs, and regulating customer service practices that take advantage of romantic feelings.

According to the National Police Agency, consultations regarding malicious hosts have increased in recent years, with 2,776 cases reported last year. Police are intensifying efforts to crack down on so-called "tokuryu" anonymous and mobile crime groups, suspected of profiting from such hosts.

If the bill is enacted during the current ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, the revised law will come into effect one month after its promulgation, except for some provisions.

