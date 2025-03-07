Japan Govt OKs Science Council Reform Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to convert the Science Council of Japan from a special organization of the state into a special corporation.

After the change, the council, which represents the country's scientist community, would have its activities checked by an evaluation committee and auditors. The committee's members and the auditors would be appointed by the prime minister.

The council would continue to hold the right to make recommendations to the government on science and technology policies. The bill, if passed, would come into effect in October 2026, replacing the current law on the council.

The bill says that the number of council members would increase from 210 to 250.

At present, the council members are appointed by the prime minister, but this long-standing practice would end. Following the conversion, the members would be nominated by the envisioned selection committee of council members and elected by the council at a general meeting.

