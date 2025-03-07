SBI Shinsei Bank Agrees to Repay Public Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--SBI Shinsei Bank said Friday it has reached an agreement with the Japanese government on measures to repay some 330 billion yen in remaining public funds.

The bank will convert all of the common shares held by the government into preferred stock and pay a preferred dividend every year. The dividend will increase in accordance with the bank’s financial performance and the amount of its own capital.

SBI Shinsei Bank will also pay a special dividend to the government to complete the repayment of public funds within a few years.

The successor to the Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, which collapsed in 1998, is the only major Japanese bank that has not yet completed repayments of public funds injected to deal with nonperforming loans following the collapse of the country’s bubble economy in the early 1990s.

The agreement on the repayment opened the way for SBI Shinsei Bank to consider getting shares listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange again.

