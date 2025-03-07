All High Courts Back Japan 2024 Lower House Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s House of Representatives election in October last year was found to be constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities by a total of 16 high court and high court branch rulings issued by Friday.

The rulings covered a total of 16 lawsuits by two groups of lawyers claiming that the Lower House election violated the Constitution, which stipulates equality in the value of votes.

The maximum vote-value disparity between prefectural constituencies was 2.06 times.

On Friday, Fukuoka High Court became the 16th and last court to issue a ruling that found the election was constitutional.

“It cannot be said that the election opposed the need for equality in the value of votes,” Fukuoka High Court Presiding Judge Shinji Shintani said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]