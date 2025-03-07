Ishiba Cancels Increase in Medical Expense Cap in August

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that his government has canceled plans to raise the ceiling on out-of-pocket expenses for high-cost medical care in August.

Ishiba also said his government would decide a new policy on the matter by autumn.

It is the third time for the Ishiba administration to change its policy about the high-cost medical care system.

His ruling coalition plans to revise the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill, which is being deliberated in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, after its passage in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, earlier this week following revisions to the original bill.

If a government budget bill is approved after revisions during Upper House deliberations, it will be the first time that such a change is made under the current Constitution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]