Japan, Britain Vow to Work Together for Ukraine Peace

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his British counterpart, David Lammy, agreed Friday that the two countries will work together closely for a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine, while U.S. President Donald Trump is moving closer to Russia.

In a joint press conference after the meeting in Tokyo, Lammy said that Britain and Japan hope for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. He said he expects Japan to further support Ukraine and sanction Russia.

Japan and Britain have stepped up cooperation as part of London's efforts to draw closer to the Indo-Pacific region following its 2020 exit from the European Union.

The two countries have an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows for mutual supply of ammunition and fuel. They also have a reciprocal access agreement to facilitate visits between Britain's military and Japan's Self-Defense Forces.

