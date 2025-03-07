Japan, Britain Affirm Importance of Free Trade

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and British foreign and economy ministers on Friday affirmed the importance of free and fair trade at a time when the international economic order has been shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The four ministers, meeting in Tokyo, also agreed to work together to strengthen economic security.

The talks were the first meeting of the Japanese and British foreign and economy ministers. A similar dialogue has already taken place between Japan and the United States.

"We'll strive toward maintaining and strengthening the international economic order based on free and fair rules," Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said at a joint press conference after Friday's meeting.

Japanese economy minister Yoji Muto said Japan and Britain, which share the same values of free trade, will further strengthen ties to counter the rise of protectionist moves worldwide.

