Nissan Board to Discuss Fate of CEO Uchida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The board of Nissan Motor Co. is expected to meet as early as Tuesday to discuss the fate of President and CEO Makoto Uchida, sources familiar with the issue said Friday.

There have been calls from within the Japanese automaker for Uchida to take responsibility for the collapse last month of merger talks with Honda Motor Co.

Chief Financial Officer Jeremie Papin and other foreign executives have emerged as possible successors to Uchida.

Uchida, who became Nissan chief in December 2019, has been working to reduce excess production capacity and collaborate with Honda and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Nissan's performance in North America and China has not improved, however, and the company is expected to suffer a group net loss of 80 billion yen in the year ending this month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]