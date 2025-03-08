DPFP May Accept Blanket Hike in Tax-Free Income to 1.5 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Democratic Party for the People may support the fiscal 2025 budget bill if the ruling bloc agrees to raise the tax-free portion of annual income to 1.5 million yen, regardless of income levels, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki has said.

In that case, voting for the budget bill “would be worth considering,” Tamaki said on television Friday.

The DPFP voted against the bill in the House of Representatives earlier in the week, after its talks with the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition on raising the income tax threshold fell apart. While the DPFP demanded a hike in the threshold to 1.78 million yen without income-linked restrictions, the ruling pair proposed raising it to 1.6 million yen for people whose annual income is 2 million yen or less.

Tamaki’s remark came as the ruling coalition now plans to revise the budget bill after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced the cancellation of a plan to raise the caps on out-of-pocket medical expenses in August.

