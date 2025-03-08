Tokyo Metro Marks 25th Year since Deadly Derailment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co. on Saturday marked the 25th anniversary of a subway derailment accident that killed five passengers and injured 64 others.

Tokyo Metro President Akiyoshi Yamamura and others laid flowers at a cenotaph near the site of the accident in the Japanese capital's Meguro Ward.

They observed a moment of silence at 9:01 a.m., the exact time the accident occurred on the Hibiya Line of the Teito Rapid Transit Authority, now Tokyo Metro, on March 8, 2000.

"It is important to pass on a lesson that safety is paramount," Yamamura said. "We will continue to operate while prioritizing efforts to improve safety."

More than 70 pct of Tokyo Metro's employees are now those who joined the company after the accideint, according to the company.

