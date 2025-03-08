5 Centimeters of Snow Forecast for Central Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Up to 5 centimeters of snow is forecast for central Tokyo by early Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday, warning of traffic disruptions and icy roads.

Heavy snow is predicted mainly for mountainous areas in the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern and central Japan from Saturday evening, due to an inflow of cold air and a pressure trough passing throug the region, according to the agency.

In the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Sunday, 10 centimeters of snow is forecast for the northern mountainous area of Kanto, Koshin, Chichibu in Saitama Prefecture, Tama in Tokyo and Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture, 8 centimeters for the northern plain of Kanto, and 5 centimeters for the southern plain of Kanto and Tokyo's 23 special wards.

