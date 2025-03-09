CDP Leadership Faces Growing Internal Frustration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Frustration with the leadership of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is growing among party members over the outcome of budget deliberations in the House of Representatives.

Although CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda declared that his party would go into "battle mode" to get its demands included in the fiscal 2025 budget bill, the Lower House on Tuesday passed a modified bill that reflects few of the demands.

Among other opposition parties, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People made their presence felt during budget deliberations in the Lower House. The CDP was "kept out of the loop as its positions were unclear," a veteran CDP member lamented.

"As the largest opposition party, we could not vote for the budget bill, but made some achievements," Noda said at a press conference on Friday.

Over the budget bill, the CDP submitted a 3.8-trillion-yen amendment proposal, while focusing on attacking a government plan to raise the ceiling on out-of-pocket medical expenses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]