Nagasaki Town Mayor Arrested in Bid-Rigging Case

Nagasaki, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested Tsuyoshi Furusho, mayor of Saza, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Saturday in a bid-rigging case over a public works project in the southwestern Japan town.

In the case, police also arrested Joji Yamaguchi, a 62-year-old company worker, and Eizo Kida, 53, a company executive and acquaintance of Yamaguchi.

The Nagasaki prefectural police department has not disclosed whether the three have admitted to the allegations.

Furusho, 77, was first elected mayor of the town in 2009. He is currently in his fourth term.

He is suspected of telling Yamaguchi of a price close to the lowest acceptable bid and allowing Kida's construction firm to win the bidding race at 16.59 million yen.

