3 Centimeters of Snow Forecast for Central Tokyo

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Up to 3 centimeters of snow is forecast for central Tokyo by early Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Saturday, warning of traffic disruptions.

Heavy snow is predicted mainly for mountainous areas in the Kanto-Koshin region in eastern and central Japan, due to an inflow of cold air and a low pressure system, according to the agency.

In the 24 hours to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 centimeters of snow is forecast for the northern mountainous area of Kanto, the eastern part of Yamanashi Prefecture, Chichibu in Saitama Prefecture and Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture, 8 centimeters for the northern plain of Kanto, and 5 centimeters for the southern plain of Kanto and Tama in Tokyo, and 3 centimeters for Tokyo's 23 special wards.

