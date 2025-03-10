INTERVIEW: S. Korean Lawmakers to Visit Japan for Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 10 (Jiji Press)--A delegation of South Korean lawmakers will visit Japan for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka as the year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations, lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun has said.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Lee said he will encourage South Koreans to visit Japan for the Expo in the western Japan city, which will open in mid-April.

He stressed the importance of diplomacy between the two East Asian neighbors' lawmakers just as the South Korean government remains in turmoil over the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The absence of leadership in the diplomatic and national security areas is critical, he warned.

In the early 2000s, Lee worked for former Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono. From 2012 to 2015, he served as consul-general in the western Japan city of Kobe.

Lee visited Japan in January this year as a member of a special mission dispatched by the South Korean National Assembly's speaker and met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

