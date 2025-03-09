Massive Iwate Wildfire Contained on 12th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The massive wildfire that broke out in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on Feb. 26 has been contained, the northeastern Japan city declared Sunday.

On the day, the city additionally lifted the evacuation order for a total of 882 people from 361 households in four districts. The evacuation order is still in effect for a total of 2,424 people from 979 households, but the city is expected to fully lift it by noon Monday.

"We now see no danger of the fire spreading further," Ofunato Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami said at a press conference on Sunday. Firefighters will continue to work to determine whether the fire has been extinguished.

According to the city, the wildfire damaged 210 structures, including 102 houses, 76 of which were completely destroyed.

The fire began around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 and burned a total of about 2,900 hectares, or about 9 pct of the city. A 90-year-old city resident was found dead during the fire.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]