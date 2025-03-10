People Mourn for Victims of 1945 Tokyo Air Raid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--A memorial service was held in Tokyo on Monday to mourn for an estimated 100,000 victims of the U.S. military's air raid on the Japanese capital 80 years ago.

The ceremony took place at the Tokyo metropolitan government's Memorial Hall in Sumida Ward, attended by bereaved families and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as well as Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Reiko Sato, 93, who survived the raid as she left Tokyo a few hours before, said, "My father, who was kind and committed to our education, died after staying in Tokyo to protect his rice shop."

"We should never repeat the war," said Sato, who also lost her siblings in World War II.

An 88-year-old woman who lost her father and siblings in the raid said that their bodies and bones have not been found. "All I can do is think of them every year at this place."

