Japan's Territory Museum to Reopen in April after Renovation

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty is set to reopen in mid-April after renovation.

The government will update the museum's displays for the Northern Territories, or the four Russian-controlled northeastern Pacific islands, and the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea to experience-based types using advanced visual technologies, with an aim to encourage young people, many of whom are believed to be indifferent to territorial issues, to take an interest in them.

The Russian-held islands, located off Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, have long been claimed by Japan, while China claims sovereignty over the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan. The museum in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward is designed to publicize Japan's position on disputed territories.

The government opened the museum in 2018 to promote public understanding of these disputed islands as an inherent part of Japan's territory. The museum has mainly used panels to showcase the histories and natural environment of the islands.

Some 10,000 people visit the museum each year, with many being middle-aged and older individuals interested in territorial issues. Attracting younger generations to the museum has been a challenge for the government.

