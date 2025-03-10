Wildfire Evacuation Orders Fully Lifted in Northeastern Japan
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Ofunato, Iwate Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Local authorities on Monday lifted all remaining evacuation orders issued in response to a massive wildfire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.
The move came a day after Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami said that the fire has been contained.
The fire began on Feb. 26 and has burned about 2,900 hectares.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]