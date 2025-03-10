Wildfire Evacuation Orders Fully Lifted in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Ofunato, Iwate Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Local authorities on Monday lifted all remaining evacuation orders issued in response to a massive wildfire in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

The move came a day after Mayor Kiyoshi Fuchigami said that the fire has been contained.

The fire began on Feb. 26 and has burned about 2,900 hectares.

