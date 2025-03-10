Electronics Unions Seek Pay Scale Hike of at Least 10,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Electrical, Electronic & Information Union decided Monday that it will call for a pay scale increase of at least 10,000 yen per month as the minimum target for accepting the conclusion this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The umbrella group for labor unions in Japan's electronics industry set the minimum target also at 10,000 yen in the 2024 shunto. It stopped short of demanding a larger hike than last year out of consideration for small and midsize companies with limited wage increase capacity.

Still, the figure is the highest since comparable data became available in 1998.

Many large companies will give their answers to their labor unions on Wednesday.

The labor unions of major electronics makers have demanded a monthly pay scale hike of 17,000 yen in this year's shunto talks.

