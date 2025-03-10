Mizuho to Raise Long-Term Prime Rate to 2.35 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank said Monday that it will raise its long-term prime lending rate for March by 0.15 percentage point from the previous month to 2.35 pct, its highest level in over 16 years, effective on Tuesday.

The decision by the Japanese bank to raise its long-term prime for the seventh straight month reflects rises in long-term interest rates both in Japan and Europe.

