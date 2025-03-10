Ruling Bloc, Ishin to Set Up Panels on Social Security, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling parties and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) agreed Monday to establish consultative bodies focusing on social security reform, free education and the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax surcharge.

The agreement was struck by policy leaders from the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito in the ruling camp and the opposition party. The first meetings of the three bodies will take place this month.

The three parties hope to broadly agree on social security reform and free education by mid-May and reflect the agreement in the government's upcoming economic and fiscal policy guidelines.

