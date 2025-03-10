Ruling Bloc, 2 Oppositions Back Imperial Family's Male Adoption

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling coalition and two opposition parties Monday threw their support behind a proposal to allow male children in the paternal line of former Imperial Family branches to regain their Imperial status through adoption.

At a meeting to discuss measures to stop the Imperial Family from shrinking, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, and the oppositions Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and Democratic Party for the People said the male adoption option shown by a government expert panel is appropriate because it is in line with the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Reiwa Shinsengumi called for further discussions. The CDP suggested the possibility of the proposal going against a constitutional clause stipulating equality under the law. The Japanese Communist Party raised an objection to the measure

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]