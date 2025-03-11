Japan Adopts Basic Policy for New Foreign Worker Training Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted Tuesday its basic policy for operating a new skill development program for foreign workers that will replace the existing technical intern scheme.

The policy seeks to specify sectors that accept foreign workers based on staffing needs. It also calls for avoiding concentration of foreign workers to metropolitan areas to secure staff in rural areas.

The government will design sector-by-sector details by the end of the year to start the new program in fiscal 2027.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba underscored the significance of the basic policy at a meeting of his ministers.

"The basic policy is important guidelines for providing an attractive working environment for foreigners at a time when Japan is facing a serious labor shortage while international competition to attract foreign talent is intensifying," he said.

