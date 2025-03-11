Japan So Far Not Given Trump Tariffs Exemption: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The United States has so far not granted Japan an exemption from the 25 pct tariffs that President Donald Trump plans to introduce on steel and aluminum imports on Wednesday, Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto said Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Muto said he received no promises from U.S. officials regarding Japan’s exemptions from Trump’s tariffs, including those on automobile imports.

“We agreed to continue to work closely with the U.S. government,” the minister also said, suggesting that Tokyo would seek to advance bilateral working-level talks in a bid to win exemptions.

On Monday, Muto held meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

At a press conference after the meetings, Muto said he told the U.S. side that Japan should not be subject to the tariff measures, including the tariff of about 25 pct on auto imports expected to be introduced in April at the earliest.

