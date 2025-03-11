Japan Govt Adopts Bills to Address Customer Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday adopted bills to oblige companies to take measures to address harassment by customers.

The government aims to create an environment that allows people to work at ease by having companies take steps such as formulating guidelines to counter such harassment.

An advisory panel to the labor minister has defined customer harassment as behaviors damaging the work environment by words and actions that exceed commonly acceptable levels.

One of the bills seek to require companies with 101 or more workers to disclose the share of women in managerial positions and wage gaps between men and women.

Another of the bills calls for obliging firms to take measures to protect job-seeking students from sexual harassment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]