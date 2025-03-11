Young Woman Stabbed to Death in Tokyo's Takadanobaba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A young woman died after being stabbed on a street in the Takadanobaba district in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday.

The attack happened in front of Takadanobaba Station around 9:50 a.m. The victim, believed to be in her 20s, was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead later.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man in his 40s at the crime scene on suspicion of attempted murder. The suspect told the police that he did not intend to kill the woman.

The police department plans to switch the suspect's charge to murder and investigate details, including his motive and whether he is competent to take criminal responsibility.

According to the police, the woman was stabbed in the neck, head and chest. An apparent weapon in the attack--a survival knife with a blade of about 13 centimeters long--was found at the crime scene. A different knife was also confiscated.

