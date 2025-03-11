Japan Ruling Bloc to Amend FY 2025 Draft Budget Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday told the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan of its decision to modify the fiscal 2025 draft budget again.

The amendment has become necessary because the government decided to freeze its plan to raise the caps on out-of-pocket expenses for high-cost medical care in August.

Meanwhile, the CDP showed reluctance to hold discussions with the ruling camp on pension system reform legislation the government aims to submit during the current session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, will submit a modified budget to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, as early as next week.

The budget, if it passes the Upper House, will be put to a vote at the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber. It would be the country's first regular draft budget put back to the Lower House after being modified at the Upper House.

