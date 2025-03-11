Acquittal of 2 Ex-TEPCO Execs Finalized

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese court rulings acquitting two former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. over the 2011 nuclear disaster at its Fukushima No. 1 power plant were finalized on Tuesday.

The trial ended without anyone facing criminal responsibility for the unprecedented accident, rated worst Level 7 on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale.

The move came after lawyers acting as prosecutors did not file an appeal against the Supreme Court's decision that last week upheld the not-guilty rulings by Tokyo district and high courts for former Vice Presidents Ichiro Takekuro, 78, and Sakae Muto, 74.

The two plus former Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata were indicted by the lawyers acting as prosecutors in February 2016 on charges of business negligence resulting in death and injury over the triple meltdown at the power plant in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima that followed a massive earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

The district court in September 2019 found all three not guilty, with the high court backing the decision in January 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]